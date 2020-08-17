   
Bahrain prosecutes woman for insulting a Hindu deity
Monday, 17 August, 2020
    A 54-year-old Bahraini woman is on trial for “publicly insulting” a religious symbol, Bahraini police announced on Sunday.

    In a video posted on social media, the woman is seen throwing statues of the Hindu deity Ganesh to the ground in the Bahraini capital of Manama.

    “It’s a Muslim country, isn’t it?” says the woman while throwing the statues. The woman is prosecuted for vandalism and insults to a religious symbol and will be tried in court, according to the prosecution, adding that that she has admitted to the facts.

    The incident drew widespread condemnation on social media. Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa, adviser to the King of Bahrain and former foreign minister, denounced the unacceptable incident.

    “Here, all religions, sects and peoples coexist,” he tweeted. Hundreds of thousands of Asian workers live in Bahrain and practice different religions there.

    The Brussels Times