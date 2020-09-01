   
Only 1 in 3 pupils worldwide will return to school in September
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian completes wheelbarrow tour of country to raise...
Only 1 in 3 pupils worldwide will return...
Is public book burning to express hatred allowed...
Work begins on cycle highway to Brussels Airport...
Eurozone’s annual inflation rate drops below zero in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 September 2020
    Belgian completes wheelbarrow tour of country to raise funds for children’s charity
    Only 1 in 3 pupils worldwide will return to school in September
    Is public book burning to express hatred allowed in Sweden?
    Work begins on cycle highway to Brussels Airport
    Eurozone’s annual inflation rate drops below zero in August
    Charlie Hebdo republishes cartoons depicting prophet Mohammed
    Belgium in Brief: A Step Towards EU Wide Travel Rules
    Latest coronavirus measures: what changes from today?
    Belgian hospital begins treatment with another potential Covid-19 drug
    Brussels’ first outdoor and bilingual school sees surge in demand amid coronavirus
    Almost 15% of people on Brussels public transport wears mask incorrectly
    Belgians get quarantine grace period to return from a new red zone
    Evictions resume from 1 September in Brussels
    Back to work: a practical guide to 1.5 meters
    Belgian daily average hits 431 new coronavirus cases as schools reopen
    Belgian mayor’s heart dug out of fountain during renovation works
    Federal police to investigate private Facebook group with racist comments by officers
    Belarus protests: dozens of people gather at Belarusian embassy in Brussels
    Germany to try to harmonise travel restrictions across EU
    Brussels public transport runs at full capacity again as schools reopen
    View more
    Share article:

    Only 1 in 3 pupils worldwide will return to school in September

    Tuesday, 01 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Only one in three pupils in the world will find their way back to school at the end of this summer, according to UNESCO.

    The remaining two thirds of the pupils will remain “face either school closures or uncertainty” caused by the new coronavirus, the organisation said on its website.

    Out of a total of 1.5 billion children enrolled from pre-primary to secondary school in the world, 900 million usually go back to school between August and October, the others being in another school calendar (January-November, March-December etc.).

    Some 128 million have already started in a new class and 433 million in 155 countries are expected to do so in the coming weeks, making a total of 561 million pupils, UNESCO said.

    Related Articles

     

    But 1 billion pupils – two-thirds of the world’s school population – remain “without school or in a situation of uncertainty” on the first day of the new school year in several European countries, and “more than half of the 900 million pupils who start the new school year are expected to take part or complete distance education.”

    UNESCO is alarmed by the prospect of closed schools, distance learning, uncertainty and the risk of dropping out of school. The situation is likely to have an impact on the most vulnerable populations and on girls in particular.

    It urges the education authorities to ensure a rapid return to school, while taking measures for the health and safety of pupils and school staff.

    The Brussels Times