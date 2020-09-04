   
Nato ambassadors meet to discuss Navalny poisoning
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 September, 2020
Latest News:
Nato ambassadors meet to discuss Navalny poisoning...
Belgian PM sees positive signals for government formation...
War on drugs: Antwerp launches ‘largest security operation...
Bodies of five children found in apartment in...
30% of Belgians not in favour of getting...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 September 2020
    Nato ambassadors meet to discuss Navalny poisoning
    Belgian PM sees positive signals for government formation
    War on drugs: Antwerp launches ‘largest security operation in 20 years’ 
    Bodies of five children found in apartment in Germany
    30% of Belgians not in favour of getting coronavirus vaccine
    Navalny poisoning didn’t happen, Lukashenko claims
    Conductors counting passengers should not delay trains, SNCB says
    Tihange 2 nuclear reactor does not need to be shut down, court rules
    Belgium considers shortening mandatory quarantine period
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate custody death of Slovak man
    Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium passed medicine entrance exams
    MEPs: EU needs to spend more on civil protection in case of emergencies
    Brussels sees first significant annual rise in unemployment since Covid-19 crisis
    Revealed: Deputy PM’s company made €300,000 from public contracts
    Four Belgian coronavirus experts are under police protection, Van Ranst says
    Belgium’s contact tracing app will be ready this month
    Belgium in Brief: Getting Out Of Spain
    Tour operator Tui will repatriate 2,000 Belgians from Spain
    Rising sea levels could lead to flooding as far inland as Ghent
    Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day
    View more
    Share article:

    Nato ambassadors meet to discuss Navalny poisoning

    Friday, 04 September 2020
    Nato HQ in Brussels. © Nato

    The ambassadors of the member states of Nato will meet at the organisation’s headquarters in Brussels today to discuss the issue of the attack on Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leaders, allegedly by the Russian government.

    Navalny was airlifted out of Russia last week to a hospital in Germany, while in a coma and hooked up to a respirator.

    According to German doctors, he is suffering from poisoning with Novichok. The term covers a group of chemical substances developed by Soviet and later Russian scientists as weapons.

    The chemicals have surfaced several times before, used in attacks on targets of the Russian security services. They include banker Ivan Kivelidi in 1995, Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury in England in 2018, and Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess in Wiltshire, also in 2019. The Skripals and Rowley survived the poisoning.

    Navalny became ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on 20 August, and was placed in a medical coma before being flown to hospital in Berlin next day. He remains in a coma, but his condition is described as stable.

    German chancellor Angela Merkel has stated she wants Nato and the EU to come together to formulate a response to the alleged attack on Navalny – which Moscow strenuously denies.

    According to a report on the Nato meeting by the Tass news agency, “The NATO statement does not specify the topic of the meeting; however, it informs that the event will be translated into Russian”.

    Navalny has been a persistent and prominent critic of the Russian government and president Vladimir Putin, using YouTube to publicise Putin’s links to organised crime, which he uses to enrich himself.

    He has been arrested 13 times for his dissident activities, and told the Financial Times in an interview last year that he and his family were under constant surveillance by the security services. Last month the paper reported the surveillance even continued as Navalny lay unconscious in a hospital in Omsk as a result of the poisoning.

    Meanwhile Tass reports that Kremlin spokesperson said “Russia is undoubtedly interested in determining the cause of the incident, adding that the information from Germany’s authorities would help the investigation understand what happened to Navalny. Peskov mentioned that the Ministry of the Interior is carrying out a pre-investigation inspection and all the necessary investigative procedures.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times