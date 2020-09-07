   
AirBaltic resumes flights between Brussels and Riga
Monday, 07 September, 2020
    AirBaltic resumes flights between Brussels and Riga

    Monday, 07 September 2020

    Latvia’s low-cost airline airBaltic has announced that is will resume flights between Riga and Brussels from Monday, following a change in policy from the Latvian government.

    A total of nine destinations, including Brussels, have been added to routes after the Latvian government opted to ease the existing travel restrictions.

    “We welcome the Latvian government’s decision to ease travel restrictions while maintaining public health and safety as a top priority,” said Martin Gauss, CEO of the airline, in a press release.

    As of Monday, airBaltic will resume flights from Riga to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Gothenburg, Lisbon, Prague, Reykjavik, Vienna and Zurich. In total, the airline currently flies to 35 destinations in Europe.

