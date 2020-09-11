   
Belgian paedophile captured in Spain after a year on the run
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian paedophile captured in Spain after a year...
Corona effect on economy less severe than predicted...
Police comment on ‘leftist preaching’ leads to official...
Launch of Belgian coronavirus tracing app delayed...
EU auditors: Development aid to Kenya had no...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Belgian paedophile captured in Spain after a year on the run
    Corona effect on economy less severe than predicted
    Police comment on ‘leftist preaching’ leads to official enquiry
    Launch of Belgian coronavirus tracing app delayed
    EU auditors: Development aid to Kenya had no visible impact on the economy
    Wilmès stays in power, for now
    ‘No clusters’: work and school did not cause rise in figures, expert says
    UK has ‘seriously damaged trust’ over Internal Market Bill, EU says
    Brussels bars can extend their terraces until the end of the year
    Belgian flight forced to quarantine due to government error
    Russian vaccine: plausibility of trial results called into question
    Walloon government in talks for Belgian Legoland amusement park
    10:00 PM curfew could be introduced across Britain after Belgian success
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Slovakia wants special envoy to investigate custody death
    General practitioners face heavy workload as respiratory viruses increase
    European court: Flanders should overturn ban on ritual slaughter
    The greatest Belgian of all time: How a Belgian missionary in Hawaii became a national hero and saint
    ‘Does not apply to me’: Liberal party leader will not quarantine despite rules
    Recovering Russian opposition leader Navalny will get extra surveillance
    Belgium in Brief: Watch Out At Work
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian paedophile captured in Spain after a year on the run

    Friday, 11 September 2020
    Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter

    A convicted Belgian paedophile who had been on the run for about a year has been captured in the Spanish city of Malaga.

    Belgian authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant after he fled Belgium after he broke out of the psychiatric clinic where had been made to receive treatment as a condition for his early release.

    The man, identified as Geoffrey J., was captured on Sunday by Spanish police who had been on the lookout for him for days, after receiving a tip from Belgian police.

    The 42-year-old fugitive had been convicted of the rape of two 12-year-old girls in 2009, but was released on parole as he approached the end of his sentence under the condition that he received treatment at a mental clinic.

    The Antwerp court who granted the convicted paedophile’s early release also ordered him to remain under judiciary surveillance for a period of 20 years, since the man had already been jailed for paedophilia.

    In 2009, J. was sentenced to five years imprisonment for sexually abusing minors. He served out the entirety of his sentence but relapsed after, De Standaard reports.

    Police in Malaga spent the weekend looking for the man, who did not have a fixed address in the city and who slept in his car in order to elude capture, police said.

    Following his escape, the Antwerp court rescinded the man’s parole and upon his return to Belgium, he is set to finish out the remainder of his sentence: eight days.

    The previous ruling to put him under judiciary surveillance could open the door for a court to order his return to jail for 20 years.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times