The Netherlands breaks daily infection record for third time in a row

The Netherlands has seen a record number of new Covid-19 infections in 24h for the third day in a row, as the country approaches 100,000 infections since the start of the virus.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 1,756 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, according to reports. The previous record on Wednesday was 1,546 infections in one day, beating a record 1,387 people the day before.

The percentage of positive tests went from 2.8% last week to 3.9% this week, according to the country’s National Institute of Public Health and Environment.

Related News

“The reproduction rate has risen to 1.38,” the institute added. “That means that 100 people infected together infect 138 others.”

The Netherlands is approaching 90,000 infections since the start of the epidemic. At this rate, the country is expected to pass 100,000 cases next week.

“Because it is likely that not all people with COVID-19 will be tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are probably higher than those mentioned here,” the institute said.

The Brussels Times