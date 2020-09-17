The Netherlands breaks daily infection record for third time in a row
Thursday, 17 September 2020
Credit: Belga
The Netherlands has seen a record number of new Covid-19 infections in 24h for the third day in a row, as the country approaches 100,000 infections since the start of the virus.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, 1,756 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, according to reports. The previous record on Wednesday was 1,546 infections in one day, beating a record 1,387 people the day before.
The percentage of positive tests went from 2.8% last week to 3.9% this week, according to the country’s National Institute of Public Health and Environment.