Covid-19 test should be mandatory before boarding a plane, IATA says

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) wants that all international passengers get tested for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) shortly before getting on a flight.

Such a rapid test before getting on the plane will make quarantining in the country of destination superfluous, according to IATA’s CEO Alexandre de Juniac, who said that it is those quarantine measures that are holding back recovery in the sector.

“Those who refuse such a test are not allowed on board,” said de Juniac, stressing that the tests would have to be compulsory.

The Association is discussing the possibility with governments, as well as with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), but IATA’s member airlines support the proposal 100%, de Juniac said.

Cheap rapid antigen tests which provide a reliable result within 15 minutes will be available from October onwards, the organisation pointed out on Tuesday. The tests can also be taken without the intervention of medical staff.

If air traffic will recover, some 4 to 5 million tests would be needed per day, according to IATA’s estimate.

The Brussels Times