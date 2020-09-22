   
Coronavirus: United States records over 200,000 deaths
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In the United States, more than 200,000 people have now died as a result of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), according to an official count by the Johns Hopkins University.

    With a total of over 205,000 deaths, this makes the coronavirus the third most common cause of death this year in the U.S.

    In March, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. government would have done very well if the total number of coronavirus related deaths in his country of 330 million inhabitants could be limited to 100,000 or 200,000.

    By the end of May, however, approximately 100,000 people had died as a result of the virus in the U.S.

    In total, the country has recorded about 7 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

    The Brussels Times