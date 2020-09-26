   
Unexpected: First snow of of autumn in the Alps and the Pyrenees
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
    Credit: pixy.org

    Weather reports from the Alps and the Pyrenees are reporting the first snow of autumn has already fallen, far earlier than expected.

    These exceptional circumstances have been brought on by drastic temperature drops in parts of Switzerland and Austria. This, combined with high volumes of rain led to the situation, which saw snowploughs being required in several regions.

    “The heaviest snow has fallen across the northern half of the Alps, where some favoured spots have already seen more than 60cm at altitude,” said the alpine weather expert, Fraser Wilkin, from Weathertoski.co.uk.

    “The northern half of the Alps has generally seen between 15cm and 40cm at 2000m, and 30-60cm at 2500m”.

    The Brussels Times