Joe Biden tests negative for Coronavirus...

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, hours after President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive with the virus.
Tweeting on Friday evening, Biden – who faced off against Trump earlier in the week – confirmed that he and his wife had tested negative.
I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.