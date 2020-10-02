Joe Biden tests negative for Coronavirus...

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, hours after President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive with the virus.

Tweeting on Friday evening, Biden – who faced off against Trump earlier in the week – confirmed that he and his wife had tested negative.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

During the first presidential debate of the campaign on Tuesday, Trump mocked Biden for wearing a mask.

“I don’t wear masks like him,” said Trump. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Biden had earlier sent his best wishes to Trump on Twitter.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

The Brussels Times