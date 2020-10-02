   
Joe Biden tests negative for Coronavirus
Friday, 02 October, 2020
    Joe Biden tests negative for Coronavirus

    Friday, 02 October 2020
    Credit: Gage Skidmore/ Wikipedia

    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, hours after President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive with the virus.

    Tweeting on Friday evening, Biden – who faced off against Trump earlier in the week – confirmed that he and his wife had tested negative.

    During the first presidential debate of the campaign on Tuesday, Trump mocked Biden for wearing a mask.

    “I don’t wear masks like him,” said Trump. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

    Biden had earlier sent his best wishes to Trump on Twitter.

