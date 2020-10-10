Pope, Prince William and celebrities unite for the climate

The Pope and Prince William will join activists, artists, celebrities and politicians around the world on Saturday in a climate initiative, to highlight possible courses of actions to combat global warming.

The event, “Countdown”, is organized by TED – a network specializing in the dissemination of ideas.

The show will start at 5:00 pm Belgian time on the TED Youtube channel, with about 50 speakers expected to feature, including the Pope and Britain’s Prince Williams.

The organizers have set themselves the goal of mobilising governments and citizens around the world to cut CO2 emissions by half in the next decade and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“You will hear from people from different walks of life; from grassroots activists to environmental leaders,” actor Mark Ruffalo, one of the attendees, explained during a presentation of the event. “They will talk a little bit about the (climate-related) problems but you will hear more about the solutions,” he added.

The event will focus on specific actions people can take to address global warming, the organizers have announced.

For example, the mayor of Freetown in Sierra Leone, will talk about a project his city is working on, to plant a million trees to protect the land from flooding and absorb carbon dioxide.

“Countdown” will last about five hours and will have the slogan: “The climate cannot wait,” Chris Anderson, president of the TED association says.

The guest list also includes the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, activist Xiye Bastida, actor Chris Hemsworth and the former US Vice-President Al Gore.

The Brussels Times