Africa faces ‘crucial’ moment as Covid-19 infections surge again

The number of coronavirus infections and related deaths in Africa is on the rise again following an easing of restrictions, the World Health Organisation warns.

With the easing of travel restrictions, there is a fear that the rising number of infections in Europe might spill over to the African continent “at the very time when Africa is reopening its borders to business travellers and tourists,” WHO director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti stated.

“We know the very close connection between Africa and Europe, and we also know that the importation (of the virus) into virtually all African countries has come from Europe,” she said.

Over the past 30 days, weekly infections have increased by an average of 7% across the continent and deaths by 8%, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), a specialized agency of the African Union (AU).

The 55 states of the AU have so far recorded about 1.6 million cases, or 4.2% of the global total, according to CDC Africa. The 39,000 deaths recorded in Africa represent 3.6% of the world total, while its inhabitants represent 17% of the world’s population.

Amée Zoutberg

The Brussels Times