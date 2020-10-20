   
Woman (18) kidnapped in Belgium freed by special forces in Germany
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
    Credit: Montecruz Foto/Flickr (CC BY SA 2.0)

    On Monday, special forces in Germany freed an 18-year-old woman who was kidnapped in Belgium, from a house in the German city of Bonn.

    The German special forces raided a house in Bad Godesberg, a district of Bonn, on Monday afternoon, after the Cologne police were informed of a kidnapping in the Belgian city of Zaventem, according to local media. A man was said to have pulled an 18-year-old woman into his car and drove off with her.

    “The woman, with Palestinian nationality, left her home in Zaventem late in the afternoon on Sunday to go to relatives in the same municipality,” a spokesperson for the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office told De Morgen. “She never got there. The family alerted the police on Sunday evening.”

    The police quickly suspected that the kidnapper’s path would lead to Bonn, the German police told Het Laatste Nieuws. At the house in Bad Godesberg, they found a 36-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman.

    “In order to find out the exact circumstances, both the man and the woman are still being questioned,” the German police said.

    At the request of the Bonn Public Prosecutor’s Office, the man – who also lives in Belgium – will be taken to court on suspicion of kidnapping and rape.

    “The investigation into the background and the exact circumstances is still ongoing,” said the German police. An investigating judge will decide whether the man will have to go to prison.

    The Brussels Times