France will go back into lockdown from Friday...

France will go back into lockdown on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday evening.

The second wave of coronavirus infections will be “bigger and deadlier” than the first, according to Macron. That is why the virus must be “dealt a brutal blow,” he said

Under the new measures, people will only be allowed to leave their homes to go to work, do their groceries, for a medical emergency or to go for a walk (near their home).

The hospitality sector and non-essential stores will be closed completely, non-essential travel will be banned and teleworking will be generalised.

Schools and essential businesses will remain open.

The measures will remain in force at least until 1 December, but the measures will be evaluated every two weeks.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times