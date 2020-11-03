   
Austria declares three days of national mourning after Vienna attack
Tuesday, 03 November, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Austrian government declared three days of national mourning on Tuesday after the terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday evening.

    Four people were killed in the attack, one of whom died in hospital, and one of whom was an assailant shot dead by the police. Around 15 people were hospitalised and seven are in a serious condition.

    The shootout broke out around 7:00 PM on Monday and led to a major manhunt, with police believing at least one assailant was still on the run.

    “Our thoughts go out to the victims, the injured and their relatives at this very difficult time for the Republic of Austria,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said before a meeting.

    Other reactions have also come in, including from Belgium’s Royal Palace, who said they were “upset by the heinous attack in Vienna. We share the suffering of the Austrian people. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

    Our thoughts are with the victims of the attack in Vienna & their families. All our support to the colleagues of the Polizei Wien,” tweeted the Belgian Federal Police, adding that “we are with each of you during this difficult time.

    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also tweeted that he was “shocked and saddened by the horrifying terrorist attack in Vienna tonight. My deepest condolences to the victims and their families. I express my solidarity with the people of Vienna and Austria. We will never give in to terror.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times