   
Pandemic: 25 years of progress lost as women take on most of the work
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 November, 2020
Latest News:
Pandemic: 25 years of progress lost as women...
What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today...
Brexit: UK government writes to expats about their...
Coronavirus: Antibody retention varies from patient to patient,...
Don’t ruin 4 weeks of progress in 4...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 November 2020
    Pandemic: 25 years of progress lost as women take on most of the work
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    Brexit: UK government writes to expats about their future
    Coronavirus: Antibody retention varies from patient to patient, study finds
    Don’t ruin 4 weeks of progress in 4 days, Belgian PM warns
    Only 7% of red-zone returnees got tested for Covid-19 in October
    Bpost will start delivering packages on Sunday
    Consultative Committee tomorrow: 4 scenarios to reopen shops
    ‘Fighting for survival’: Eurostar in need of financial aid
    England to remain under strict measures after lockdown
    Belgian textile startup wins European social innovation competition
    Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths
    EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner keeps his promises
    Coronavirus: South Korea faces a ‘third wave’
    Museums ‘must reopen without delay and remain open,’ sector pleads
    Charges dropped against police over teen’s death in coronavirus check
    Academics demand maximum pressure on Iran over VUB professor death sentence
    ‘No lonely Christmas’: Belgium urged to temporarily relax measures
    Belgium’s low emission zones have an impact, study shows
    Majority of HIV-positive Belgians are no longer infectious
    View more
    Share article:

    Pandemic: 25 years of progress lost as women take on most of the work

    Friday, 27 November 2020
    © Pixabay

    The coronavirus pandemic could undo 25 years of progress on equality for women in a single year, a report from the United Nations has warned.

    The report comes from the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, more conveniently known as UN Women, founded by the General Assembly in 2010.

    The pandemic has seen the introduction of many restrictions on movement, reaching all the way up to full lockdown, which have inevitably led to an increase in the time people all over the world spend at home. The report set out to find out how the increase in household work has been shared between the sexes.

    Prior to Covid-19, the report says, data on task-sharing in the home was scarce, but it was known that women devoted roughly three times as many hours to unpaid domestic work and family care as did men.

    Data was collected where available from 38 countries worldwide (not including Belgium) and a clear picture emerged.

    Both women and men have increased their unpaid workloads, but women are still doing the lion’s share,” the report says. “Women are also taking on a greater intensity of care-related tasks than men. Meanwhile, parents are getting more help from daughters than sons.”

    The increase in domestic work means that more women than men are leaving the workforce. That results in the loss of jobs and income, expected to force millions of people into extreme poverty – and women and girls stand to be the hardest-hit.

    By the end of this year, a shocking 13 percent of the world’s women and girls – 469 million people – will be living in extreme poverty,” the report states.

    “More alarming is the fact that many women are actually not going back to work,” Anita Bhatia, UN Women deputy executive director, told the BBC.

    In the month of September alone in the US, something like 865,000 women dropped out of the labour force compared to 200,000 men, and most of that can be explained by the fact that there was a care burden and there’s nobody else around.”

    The report drills down into the figures for individual tasks, and the imbalance is clear. When asked if their contribution to simple domestic tasks had increased during the pandemic, woman and men responded:

    Cooking and serving meals – women 32%, men 18%
    Cleaning – women 45%, men 35%
    Shopping – women 25%, men 22%
    Household management – women 29%, men 24%
    Child care – women 36%, men 30%.

    Bearing in mind that women already did three times as much, a 1% increase for women is substantially more than a 1% increase for men.

    Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year,” Bhatia said. The increased care burden, she said, “poses a real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times