   
OECD: Pandemic has exposed digital divide between rich and poor
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 28 November, 2020
Latest News:
Man fatally shot in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean...
OECD: Pandemic has exposed digital divide between rich...
Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas...
Hydro-alcoholic gels score high on content, low on...
Belgium’s cinemas call for help following latest Consultative...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 28 November 2020
    Man fatally shot in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean
    OECD: Pandemic has exposed digital divide between rich and poor
    Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas plants
    Hydro-alcoholic gels score high on content, low on labelling
    Belgium’s cinemas call for help following latest Consultative Committee
    The next pandemic: ‘A question of when, not if,’ says expert
    Fewer than 1,000 coronavirus patients in intensive care
    New: a free personal digital document safe for everyone
    Covid-19: Reactions to the new relaxed regulations
    Belgium reopens shops, extends other measures until mid-January
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 7:00 PM
    Vaccinated people may still have to quarantine, says Steven Van Gucht
    Reports: Belgium to reopen shops from Tuesday
    €300 bonus for health workers gets green light
    Brussels to convert former police headquarters into homeless shelter
    Scottish First Minister wants independence referendum in 2021
    EU subsidy fraud: No cases in Flanders in 2019, say ministers
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    New Covid-19 campaign tackles Belgians’ sense of community
    Belgium could reopen non-essential shops ahead of Christmas, top official says
    View more
    Share article:

    OECD: Pandemic has exposed digital divide between rich and poor

    Saturday, 28 November 2020
    Technology has helped some, but not all, to weather the storm. © Pixabay

    The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the differences between rich and poor countries in access to digital technology, according to a report by the OECD.

    In the wealthier countries of the world, access to computers and the internet has helped soften the blow of the pandemic by allowing people to work from home, making it easier for authorities to inform the public about the situation and the measures to be taken, and greatly helped researchers in the search for a vaccine, the report says.

    But the existing digital divide has also been exacerbated by the pandemic, as poorer countries – as well as poorer regions within richer countries – are unable to keep up, and find themselves falling even further behind.

    Member states of the OECD – the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development – have twice as many subscriptions to high-speed mobile internet per capita than non-members, and three times as many broadband subscriptions.

    And there is a digital divide even within the OECD: 82% of broadband is carried by high-speed fibre connections in South Korea and 79% in Japan. But the level is below 5% in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Israel and the UK.

    Average mobile data usage per subscription in OECD countries quadrupled in the four years to June 2019, and prices for high-usage mobile broadband fell by 59% between 2013 and 2019, according to the report. As of June 2020, the latest generation 5G services were available in 22 OECD countries.

    Digital technologies have helped our economies and societies to avoid a complete standstill during the Covid-19 crisis, and have enabled us to learn more about the virus, accelerate the search for a vaccine and track the development of the pandemic,” said OECD deputy secretary-general Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen, launching the report, Digital Economy Outlook (pdf).

    But the crisis has also accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries. We are at a turning point in the digital transformation, and the shape of our economies and societies post-Covid will depend on how well we can progress and narrow those divisions.”

    A 10-page summary of the full 318-page report (pdf) can be downloaded here.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times