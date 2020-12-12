   
Iran executes journalist activist Rouhollah Zam
Saturday, 12 December, 2020
    Iranian dissident and journalist Rouhollah Zam was hanged on Saturday morning for his role in the wave of mass protests the country experienced during the winter of 2017-2018, according to Iranian state television.

    Zam had lived in exile for several years in France before being arrested by the Revolutionary Guards – the ideological army of the Islamic Republic – in obscure circumstances.

    His arrest was announced in October 2019, but Iran did not specify the place or date of the arrest, accusing the 40-year-old journalist of being “led by French intelligence and supported” by the US  and Israeli secret services.

    Iran State television channel IRIB announced that the “counterrevolutionary” Rouhollah  Zam was hanged this morning, a few days after the announcement of the confirmation of his sentence by the Supreme Court because of the “severity of the crimes” committed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    While living in exile in France, Zam ran Adamnews on the encrypted messaging platform Telegram, and was found guilty by the Iranian State for playing an active role, using that medium, in the political protests during the winter 2017-2018.

    At least 25 people were killed in the unrest that affected dozens of Iranian cities between 28 December 2017 and January 3, 2018.

    The Brussels Times