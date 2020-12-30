Spanish police discover ‘Nazi museum’ in home of German arms dealer

Spanish police discovered a large arsenal of weapons and many Nazi objects during a search of arms dealers’ homes on the Costa del Sol.

The leaders of the gang, two Germans and a Brit, were arrested, the news agency Europa Press reported Tuesday, citing police sources.

According to the police, the raid revealed a veritable “museum” with Nazi uniforms, flags and other objects in the house of one of the Germans, who has close ties with right-wing extremists.

In collaboration with the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), it was established that the second German national, an alleged pensioner living near Malaga, was wanted in Germany for a weapons cache near Hanover.

The three men are accused of forming a criminal organization, smuggling weapons, ammunition and drugs, and falsifying documents.

The gang’s arsenal, which supplied weapons to drug traffickers in southern Spain, was exceptionally large. A total of 121 pistols, 22 rifles, eight machine guns, 9,976 bullets of different calibres, eight silencers, 273 magazines and one and a half kilos of explosives were seized, Europa Press reported.

The Brussels Times