   
‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts US riots
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts US riots...
Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had...
‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van...
Brussels mobility minister suggests kilometre tax on ring...
EU approves Moderna Vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts US riots
    Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had Covid-19 test
    ‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van Ranst receives new death threat
    Brussels mobility minister suggests kilometre tax on ring road
    EU approves Moderna Vaccine
    Event sector offers to help in Belgium’s vaccination rollout
    Belgian bar owner sentenced to prison for pouring a beer
    Government called on to allow shopping in pairs
    Covid-19: 100,000 companies, healthy in 2020, now fighting to survive
    Bitcoin price rises above $35,000 for the first time
    Fingerprint ID cards now issued by all Belgian municipalities
    US appeals against decision not to extradite Julian Assange
    Privacy watchdog concerned by plan to snap drivers using GSM
    EMA recommends Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for market authorisation
    Housemates – a co-housing project for single over-50s
    UK can vaccinate 14 million people by mid-February, minister says
    Coronalert: Which countries trade data with Belgium’s Covid App?
    Belgium in Brief: When Do I Get A Vaccine?
    Netherlands becomes last EU country to start coronavirus vaccinations
    Brussels to open vaccination centre at Heysel site
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts US riots

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Credit: Belga/ Wikipedia

    Belgian leaders – alongside the rest of the world – have taken to Twitter late on Wednesday evening to react to violent riots in Washington DC.

    In statements ranging from emotional to wordless, politicians from across the country commented on the incident, which saw pro – Trump protesters fight their way past police to breach the US Capitol, demanding that the results of the presidential election be overturned.

    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo condemned violent riots at and around the US Capitol building, taking the time to restate his support for President-elect Joe Biden. 

    Tweeting in French, Minister-President of Wallonia Elio Di Rupo called the situation on Capitol Hill is “terrifying.” “Let us never forget that democracy and freedoms won remain fragile. The democratic process and institutions must, in all circumstances, be respected,” he tweeted.

     

    Jan Jambon, Minister-President of Flanders tweeted in Dutch “Astonishing what’s going on in Washington. Totally unworthy of a democracy. I hope that peace will soon return to the United States.”

    Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said the American people deserved better. “The American people are great and deserve better than what is going on. We also have to draw our conclusions about the current populistic tendencies in our democracies. Let’s remain vigilant and act for the greater good. #Capitol”

    Mayor of Antwerp and leader of the NVA party Bart De Wever went for a wordless reaction – tweeting the US flag emoji alongside a video from Ronald Regan’s inauguration – drawing criticism in the comments that he had not said more.

    Former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès also commented earlier in the evening, saying the act shows the extent of the task that lies ahead of Biden.

    European Council President Charles Michel – another former Belgian PM – too was shocked by events.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times