Netherlands extends lockdown until 9 February...

The Netherlands has extended the lockdown measures currently in place until 9 February due to a still high number of infections, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday evening.

“I do not think you will be very surprised tonight, the lockdown will be extended for three weeks,” Rutte announced at a televised press conference.

Initially, the restrictions were set to be lifted on 19 January.

At the moment, non-essential shops, schools and public activities are shut down, but Rutte hopes to reopen primary schools and childcare centres on 25 January.

“Everyone agrees that closing schools for longer will cause major problems, especially for the vulnerable children, who are already at risk of learning delays,” he said.

Rutte also stressed that non-essential travel abroad remains strongly discouraged, the keep the more infectious coronavirus variants out of the country as much as possible.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times