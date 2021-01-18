   
Gran Canaria and Lanzarote tighten coronavirus measures
Monday, 18 January, 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Canary Islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote will tighten coronavirus measures for at least two weeks due to an increase in the number of infections, local media reported on Sunday.

    A 10:00 PM curfew will apply from Monday. It will also be forbidden to meet people from other households, while restaurants will only be allowed to serve food outside.

    Sporting activities will only be allowed if they take place outdoors and without contact, according to radio Canarias7 and the newspaper El Pais.

    The number of infections on both islands is increasing, although the incidence rate remains at 95 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the lowest in Europe.

    On the other hand, the number of infections is decreasing in Tenerife, where the curfew starts at 11:00 PM.

    The Spanish archipelago is a popular destination for European tourists in search of sunshine during the winter. Travel to the islands is allowed for all Schengen residents who can present a recent negative coronavirus test.

