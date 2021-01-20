   
Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from 2022
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Latest News:
Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from...
Leuven tackles pigeon problem using contraceptive pill...
Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday...
Pfizer vaccine effective against UK strain, preliminary studies...
‘No traces of violence’ on body of man...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from 2022
    Leuven tackles pigeon problem using contraceptive pill
    Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday
    Pfizer vaccine effective against UK strain, preliminary studies show
    ‘No traces of violence’ on body of man who died in Brussels police custody
    500km electricity cable planned from Belgium to Denmark
    Belgium’s hospitality industry wants to reopen from 1 March
    Brussels has 8th most early deaths due to nitrogen dioxide
    Belgium in Brief: Consequences Of A Missing Signature
    Religions want to raise 15-person limit for services
    EU urged to adopt Covid-19 ‘vaccination certificate’ for travel
    FedEx plans to cut four in ten jobs at Liege airport
    Belgium temporarily missed out on 2.5 million vaccines due to a missing signature
    One in five businesses still restricting teleworking
    Cannabis plantation discovered in Liège, 14 detained
    Up to 60km/h winds expected in Belgium today
    Monks of Westvleteren will now deliver beer to your home
    Germany tightens and extends coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0
    Another man dies in Brussels police custody
    View more
    Share article:

    Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from 2022

    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Germany will become the first country to ban the slaughter of millions of male chicks in laying hen farms from 2022, according to a bill approved on Wednesday by the government.

    “We are the first in the world to take such clear measures,” said Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner, referring to the end of an “unethical practice” as well as “a significant step forward for animal welfare”.

    The law will still have to be approved by parliament in the coming weeks.

    In Germany, around 45 million male chicks are systematically killed each year shortly after hatching because they do not lay eggs and, because they are smaller, have less meat and are therefore considered unprofitable. This method has been strongly criticised by animal rights activists for years.

    The law provides that methods of sexing eggs should be generalised in order to destroy male eggs before hatching.

    These currently allow the sex of the embryo of the egg to be determined between the 9th and 14th day of incubation, out of 21.

    The new law will support innovative techniques with the aim, from 2024, of being able to determine the sex before the 6th day of incubation, in order to “further improve animal welfare.”

    “I expect the industry to follow up these announcements with concrete actions and to modify its product range accordingly,” added Klöckner.

    In June 2019, Germany’s highest administrative court gave the poultry industry a deadline, saying it could continue to cull millions of male chicks until methods for large-scale egg sexing were available.

    At the beginning of 2020, Klöckner and her French counterpart at the time Didier Guillaume declared their willingness to abandon this practice in their respective countries by the end of 2021.

    The German Poultry Federation (ZDG) deplored that ending the practice would lead to “immense competitive disadvantages within the EU for the national poultry industry” and that the law “only provides a partial solution to the problem.”

    Since 1 January 2020, Switzerland has also banned the shredding of live chicks, but still allows them to be gassed.

    The Brussels Times