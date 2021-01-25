Brussels – Vienna night train announces potential restart in March

The night train connection between Brussels and Vienna could reopen on 25 March at the earliest, Austrian railroad company ÖBB revealed on Tuesday.

The ‘Nightjet’ service was reintroduced last year, but due to the coronavirus crisis, it ran for the last time on 5 November, with the temporary suspension of the route blamed on coronavirus restrictions.

Depending on the developments of the virus in Europe, ÖBB plans to restart the night train between Brussels-Midi and Vienna on 25 March. ÖBB previously announced that the direct Brussels-Innsbruck connection would disappear in mid-December, and as such it has not reappeared on the site.

The Nightjet has been running between Brussels and Vienna since the beginning of 2020 and is the first night train in Belgium since 2003. It was expected to begin travelling to Amsterdam in December, but this has been delayed until Spring.

“ÖBB fully understands all local and national measures that are being taken to contain the corona pandemic, but must react appropriately to this circumstance in view of the high travel barriers,” the statement reads.

“Passengers on the affected Nightjet connections will, of course, be reimbursed the ticket price or can rebook connections during day-time.”

