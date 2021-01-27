Over 100 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
Wednesday, 27 January 2021
Credit: Belga
More than 100 million people have been officially infected with the new coronavirus since it first appeared in December 2019, according to a count carried out by AFP based on assessments provided by the authorities on Tuesday at 10:30 PM Belgian time.
The figures from the American Johns Hopkins University, although different, also exceed this threshold.
A total of 100,010,798 cases have been officially detected, and 2,151,242 have died as a consequence of the virues, according to AFP figures. The Johns Hopkins counter displayed 100,091,831 cases at 10:00 PM GMT on Tuesday (11:00 PM Belgian time).
This number of diagnosed cases, however, reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries test only severe cases, others use the tests primarily for tracing, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.