   
WHO experts begin field investigation in Wuhan
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after...
Report: Corruption in the world is hampering efforts...
Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires...
WHO experts begin field investigation in Wuhan...
Over 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 January 2021
    Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after attempted rape
    Report: Corruption in the world is hampering efforts to fight Covid-19
    Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires II update
    WHO experts begin field investigation in Wuhan
    Over 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium
    ‘No causal link found’: 14 deaths after vaccination in Belgium
    Belgium will be able to block vaccine exports if company does not keep promises
    9 in 10 parents against Belgium’s 1-hobby limit for their children
    Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots 
    Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns
    World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces
    No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures on Sunday, police warn
    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
    Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled package holidays
    Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices
    Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city
    ‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says
    ‘As soon as it is time to reopen, we must be there,’ says De Croo in New Year’s speech
    Belgium in Brief: You Can Run Across A Border, But You Can’t Drive
    Germany considers drastic reduction in air traffic due to coronavirus strains
    View more
    Share article:

    WHO experts begin field investigation in Wuhan

    Friday, 29 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) began their field investigation on the origin of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, on Friday.

    Having been released Thursday from 14 days of quarantine, the team members discussed in the morning with Chinese scientists before leaving their hotel to go to a hospital in Wuhan, the city where the epidemic began in late 2019.

    The WHO confirmed Thursday that the investigators would go to the Wuhan Institute of Virology – equipped with high-security laboratories – which handled coronaviruses in particular.

    Related News

     

    From the beginning of the pandemic, the institute was the subject of hypotheses according to which the virus could have escaped before contaminating the planet, though this theory is not supported by any tangible evidence at this time.

    The dozen experts will also visit the Huanan market, the first outbreak where the Covid-19 epidemic broke out and where wild animals were sold live. It has been closed for more than a year.

    The team plans to visit hospitals, laboratories and markets,” the WHO tweeted, adding that “they will speak with early responders and some of the first Covid-19 patients.”

    The Brussels Times