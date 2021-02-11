   
Over 13 million people vaccinated in UK
Thursday, 11 February, 2021
    Over 13 million people vaccinated in UK

    Thursday, 11 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    More than 13 million people in the United Kingdom have already had their first vaccination against the coronavirus, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    There are still “eligible people across the country who haven’t yet taken up their offer,” he added in a tweet.

    The government’s plan was to give 15 million people – the most vulnerable groups – their first jab by mid-February, and it seems that this target will be met.

    In addition, about half a million people have already received a second dose of the vaccine. In England, almost one in four adults has already received a jab.

    In total, the UK has suffered at least 3,985,161 infections and 121,674 deaths due to the new coronavirus, according to the most recent figures.

    The country has the most deaths in Europe, according to the WHO, and is second in the number of cases only to the Russian Federation.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times