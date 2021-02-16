Germany to offer free rapid antigen tests from March

Germany wants to make free rapid antigen tests available for everyone from 1 March, German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Tuesday.

“The tests are now sufficiently available on the market,” Spahn tweeted after specifying that the tests would be administered “by personnel trained for the purpose.”

Ab 1. März sollen alle Bürger kostenlos von geschultem Personal mit Antigen-Schnelltests getestet werden können. Sie sind mittlerweile ausreichend am Markt verfügbar. Die Kommunen können ihre Testzentren oder Apotheken mit solchen Angeboten beauftragen. (1/2) — Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) February 16, 2021



“The municipalities can commission their test centres or pharmacies with such offers,” he added.

In addition, he announced that self tests should “soon be accessible to all,” pending their “soon expected approval by the BfArM,” which is the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices.

Auch Laien-Selbsttests sollen nach ihrer bald erwarteten Zulassung durch das BfArM für alle zugänglich sein. Diese Testmöglichkeiten können zu einem sicheren Alltag beitragen, gerade auch in Schulen & Kitas. Das @BMG_Bund steht dazu in Verhandlungen mit versch. Herstellern. (2/2) — Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) February 16, 2021



“These testing options can contribute to a safe everyday life, especially in schools & daycare centres,” Spahn said.

Germany has counted 2,342,843 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and 65,604 people have died from the virus, according to the latest official figures by the Robert Koch Institute – Germany’s equivalent of Sciensano.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times