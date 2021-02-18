   
Summer festivals will be held for seated crowd of maximum 5,000 in France
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
Latest News:
Summer festivals will be held for seated crowd...
Entire kindergarten will be tested in Antwerp after...
Relaxing rules before Easter is ‘shooting ourselves in...
Brussels sex workers file complaint against landlords...
Investigation opened into police violence at Brussels protest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 18 February 2021
    Summer festivals will be held for seated crowd of maximum 5,000 in France
    Entire kindergarten will be tested in Antwerp after coronavirus outbreak
    Relaxing rules before Easter is ‘shooting ourselves in the foot’, says Van Gucht
    Brussels sex workers file complaint against landlords
    Investigation opened into police violence at Brussels protest
    Asylum requests in EU dropped by 31% in 2020
    444 companies declared bankruptcy in Belgium in January
    EU will offer 18-year-olds free Interrail passes for 2022
    Sauna and spa operators start court case to reopen
    ‘Nothing but misery’: Flemish health minister lashes out at Moderna
    Stonemanor closed for over a week after further stock issues
    AB InBev signs for record $10 billion green credit
    Install cashpoints in supermarkets, sector organisation suggests
    Fire brigade has to help fleeing lockdown partygoers down from the roof
    Infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux on strike in prison
    Prioritise vaccines for those with severe mental health issues, say European experts
    Belgian consumer confidence rose slightly in February
    Belgium in Brief: Selling A Pandemic?
    Funeral home for pets opens outside Brussels
    Domino’s and Deliveroo announce Belgian expansion plans
    View more
    Share article:

    Summer festivals will be held for seated crowd of maximum 5,000 in France

    Thursday, 18 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    In France, summer festivals will be held for a seated crowd this year, with a limit of 5,000 people, because of the coronavirus crisis, according to the Syndicat des musiques actuelles (Sma – Union of Contemporary Music).

    “We know a little more about the general framework, but there are still areas of uncertainty, what is certain is that the festival season 2021 will not be like the others,” Aurélie Hannedouche of the Sma told AFP on Thursday.

    The Vieilles Charrues festival, which counted 270,000 spectators in 2019, confirmed to AFP that it was ready “to adapt.”

    Among the “grey areas” pointed out by Hannedouche is the question of the authorisation of the bar/restaurant areas, which will depend “on the reopening in the hospitality sector.”

    “We want to organise our festivals this summer, but not at any price. We expect a strong word from the President or the Prime Minister committing to the recovery of the cultural sector,” she added.

    Jérôme Tréhorel, director of the Vieilles Charrues, explained to AFP that the Ministry of Culture had decided to hold a “monthly meeting” with current music festivals to discuss the evolution of the situation.

    “We could very well move to a standing configuration if the health situation improves,” he said. “I was very afraid that there would be no announcement at all or that the summer festivals would be banned.”

    Les Vieilles Charrues will adapt, according to Tréhorel. “It won’t be a silent summer in Carhaix (where the festival takes place), it will be the summer of reunion.”

    On the other hand, the Parisian festival Solidays, which saw 228,000 attendees in 2019, has already cancelled this year’s edition, without waiting for Thursday’s meeting.

    The Brussels Times