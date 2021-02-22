   
Italy extends ban on travel between regions
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Latest News:
Italy extends ban on travel between regions...
Brussels University students hold protest regarding their mental...
11,000 Belgians commit to a meatless March...
Italy’s ambassador killed in DR Congo...
Belgian state sued for ‘harmful’ coronavirus management...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Italy extends ban on travel between regions
    Brussels University students hold protest regarding their mental health
    11,000 Belgians commit to a meatless March
    Italy’s ambassador killed in DR Congo
    Belgian state sued for ‘harmful’ coronavirus management
    Belgian households spend 10% of their budget on transport
    Belgium announces long-term models to handle pandemic
    ‘Getting worse’: Belgian youth pleads for relaxations of measures
    Police break up lockdown party in Antwerp, violators ‘verbally aggressive’
    Belgium in Brief: Long-Term Perspective?
    Belgian cycling team drops out of race due to positive coronavirus test
    New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase
    ‘People aren’t feeling well’: general practitioners warn of their patients’ waning psychological state
    Kim Kardashian officially files for divorce from Kanye West
    Liège expands meal programme for struggling young people to include hygiene products
    Belgian PM will announce ‘long-term models’ to handle pandemic at 2:30 PM
    Belgian far-right politician investigated for non-essential trip to Paris
    Belgium will review curfew and non-essential travel ban on Friday
    Two suspects arrested in fatal stabbing in Limburg
    Belgium’s Data Protection Authority’s independence no longer guaranteed, director warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Italy extends ban on travel between regions

    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Italy on Monday extended the ban on travel between regions of the country for a month due to an increase in new Covid-19 infections.

    Italians are not allowed to leave their region before 27 March, except for business trips or in emergencies.

    The extension of the ban is one of the first measures of the new government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Strict measures regarding visits to other households remain in effect. These visits are, in certain high-risk areas, prohibited until 27 March.

    Wearing a mask is compulsory and a curfew is imposed throughout the country from 10:00 PM.

    Italy recorded more than 13,000 new infections in 24 hours on Sunday, and has counted 2,809,246 infections in total since the start of the pandemic, suffering 95,718 deaths.

    The Brussels Times