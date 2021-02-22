Italy extends ban on travel between regions...

Italy on Monday extended the ban on travel between regions of the country for a month due to an increase in new Covid-19 infections.

Italians are not allowed to leave their region before 27 March, except for business trips or in emergencies.

The extension of the ban is one of the first measures of the new government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Strict measures regarding visits to other households remain in effect. These visits are, in certain high-risk areas, prohibited until 27 March.

Wearing a mask is compulsory and a curfew is imposed throughout the country from 10:00 PM.

Italy recorded more than 13,000 new infections in 24 hours on Sunday, and has counted 2,809,246 infections in total since the start of the pandemic, suffering 95,718 deaths.

