   
NASA releases first video of Perseverance rover landing on planet Mars
Monday, 22 February, 2021
    © Belga

    Nasa has released a spectacular video of the landing of its rover ‘Perseverance’, the first of its kind, after it arrived on Mars on Thursday in search of ancient life.

    Just over three minutes long, the video shows sequences from several cameras located on different places on the module, after its entry into the Martian atmosphere.

    One sequence shows the deployment of the supersonic parachute, another, from a camera located under the rover shows Martian ground as the rover is descending, and two other show the rover gradually deposited on the ground, suspended by three cables.

    No sound could however be recorded during the touchdown.

    The Brussels Times