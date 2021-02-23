   
‘Gigantic problem’: Belgium’s vaccination campaign further delayed...
STIB investigated for potential employee fraud...
Over 850,000 coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgian hospitals...
Vaccination is the only way out of this...
    Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by nearly 20% in a week

    Tuesday, 23 February 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Netherlands recorded 19% more coronavirus infections in the past week than the week before, the country’s National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) reported.

    In total, 29,977 people tested positive in the Netherlands over the past week.

    The figures were published at a time when the Dutch government is expected to announce several relaxations in the coming hours.

    The Netherlands is in a “vulnerable position,” the RIVM noted. “If the measures are relaxed too quickly, the number of infections, and therefore the number of hospital admissions, will increase again,” the institute warned.

    Last week, 263,291 people were tested, 38% more than a week earlier. Of these, 9.8% tested positive for Covid-19. One week earlier, 11.5% of the tests were positive.

    The increase was relatively higher among children aged 0 to 12 years.

    “This may be related to the reopening of primary schools and nurseries two weeks earlier, in combination with the strengthening of the screening policy: even with mild symptoms, these children need to be tested,” the RIVM explained.

    In absolute numbers, the youngest age group is still the one with the lowest number of infections.

