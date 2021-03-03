   
Explosion near Dutch Covid-19 screening centre
Wednesday, 03 March, 2021
Explosion near Dutch Covid-19 screening centre
    Explosion near Dutch Covid-19 screening centre
    Explosion near Dutch Covid-19 screening centre

    Wednesday, 03 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    An explosive detonated near a Covid-19 screening centre in Bovenkarpsel in North Holland, the Dutch police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

    “Near the screening centre of the local public health service in Bovenkarspel, an explosive went off at 06:55. Windows were destroyed, no one was injured. The police are investigating. The perimeter has been cordoned off,” the police said in a statement.

    Demining services have been deployed to the scene to determine if explosive material is still there, according to state television NOS.

    For several days, the Netherlands had experienced riots, the largest having taken place in the country for several decades.

    The Brussels Times