Explosion near Dutch Covid-19 screening centre...

An explosive detonated near a Covid-19 screening centre in Bovenkarpsel in North Holland, the Dutch police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

“Near the screening centre of the local public health service in Bovenkarspel, an explosive went off at 06:55. Windows were destroyed, no one was injured. The police are investigating. The perimeter has been cordoned off,” the police said in a statement.

Demining services have been deployed to the scene to determine if explosive material is still there, according to state television NOS.