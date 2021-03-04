Interpol: fake vaccines seized in South Africa and China are only “the tip of the iceberg”

Around 2,400 fake vaccines doses have been seized in South Africa and a network selling fake vaccines has been dismantled in China, according to says Interpol.

“Authorities in South Africa have seized hundreds of fake vaccines against COVID-19, following a report from Interpol, which had previously warned that vaccines would become the target of choice for criminal networks,” says Interpol, warning that the practices are only “the tip of the iceberg”.

Four people were arrested in the Gauteng region of South Africa, where a “large quantity of counterfeit mouth masks” were also intercepted.

Interpol also cooperated with China, which tracked down a network selling fake COVID-19 vaccines. At the production sites, police arrested 80 suspects and seized more than 3,000 counterfeit vaccines.

