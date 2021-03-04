   
Interpol: fake vaccines seized in South Africa and China are only “the tip of the iceberg”
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 March, 2021
Latest News:
Interpol: fake vaccines seized in South Africa and...
Why relaxing too many rules is not a...
Why allowing outdoor activities is starting to make...
Flanders is pushing for these relaxations on Friday...
Breydel building becomes coronavirus vaccination centre for EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Interpol: fake vaccines seized in South Africa and China are only “the tip of the iceberg”
    Why relaxing too many rules is not a good idea in March
    Why allowing outdoor activities is starting to make sense again
    Flanders is pushing for these relaxations on Friday
    Breydel building becomes coronavirus vaccination centre for EU staff
    3h wait at Belgium’s biggest vaccination centre
    Women still in the minority in management positions in Belgium
    Belgian football club finds that dogs can successfully detect the coronavirus earlier than a PCR test
    EU will extend rule bending to support economies hit by coronavirus crisis
    EU quarter residents want the EC to help improve neighbourhood 
    32,000 extra people will be vaccinated next week, minister confirms
    Belgium to consider making video recordings mandatory for painful court testimony
    Green tea extract can influence facial development in Down’s children
    SNCB offer of rental umbrellas sees collectors swarm and customers complain
    People with reduced mobility can request exemption from Brussels Low Emission Zone
    Animal welfare organisation calls for an EU ban on wild animals in circuses
    Belgium urged to get rid of ‘complicated’ vaccination strategy
    Cyclist who knocked over five-year-old given suspended sentence
    Brussels recycling park employees plan to strike
    Belgium in Brief: Travel, Relax, Don’t Stress
    View more
    Share article:

    Interpol: fake vaccines seized in South Africa and China are only “the tip of the iceberg”

    Thursday, 04 March 2021
    Credit: Pikist

    Around 2,400 fake vaccines doses have been seized in South Africa and a network selling fake vaccines has been dismantled in China, according to says Interpol.

    “Authorities in South Africa have seized hundreds of fake vaccines against COVID-19, following a report from Interpol, which had previously warned that vaccines would become the target of choice for criminal networks,” says Interpol, warning that the practices are only “the tip of the iceberg”.

    Four people were arrested in the Gauteng region of South Africa, where a “large quantity of counterfeit mouth masks” were also intercepted.

    Interpol also cooperated with China, which tracked down a network selling fake COVID-19 vaccines. At the production sites, police arrested 80 suspects and seized more than 3,000 counterfeit vaccines.

    The Brussels Times