Nearly 2.6 million coronavirus deaths worldwide...

The coronavirus pandemic has caused at least 2,593,872 deaths worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, according to a report by AFP from official sources Monday at 1:00 PM Belgian time.

More than 116,768,620 Covid-19 cases have been officially diagnosed since the beginning of the epidemic.

The figures are based on daily reports from the health authorities in each country and exclude revisions by statistical agencies, as in Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, there were 5,034 new deaths and 360,341 new cases worldwide. Brazil recorded the most new deaths in their latest reviews with 1,086 new deaths, followed by the United States (617) and Russia (379).

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 525,035 deaths out of 28,999,266 recorded cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 265,411 deaths and 11,019,344 cases, Mexico with 190,604 deaths (2,128,600 cases), India with 157,853 deaths (11,229,398 cases), and the United Kingdom with 124,419 deaths (4,218,520 cases).

Related News

Among the hardest hit countries, the Czech Republic has the highest number of deaths relative to its population, with 204 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (192), Slovenia (187), the United Kingdom (183) and Montenegro (170).

Europe totalled 875,206 deaths out of 38,693,968 cases on Monday at 1:00 PM Belgian time. In second place came Latin America and the Caribbean 698,466 deaths (22,089,230 cases), followed by the United States and Canada with 547,270 deaths (29. 885,362 cases), Asia (259,877 deaths, 16,375,872 cases), the Middle East (106,333 deaths, 5,722,679 cases), Africa (105,767 deaths, 3,968,760 cases), and Oceania (953 deaths, 32,757 cases).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of tests carried out has risen sharply and screening and tracing techniques have improved, leading to an increase in reported infections.

However, the number of diagnosed cases reflects only a fraction of the actual total number of infections, with a significant proportion of the least severe or asymptomatic cases still undetected.

This assessment was carried out on the basis of data collected by AFP’s offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Brussels Times