   
Pandemic resulted in 1.4 million unplanned pregnancies, UN says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Latest News:
Pandemic resulted in 1.4 million unplanned pregnancies, UN...
Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer,...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine given EU authorisation...
European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports...
Winds up to 110 km/h: what’s the storm...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Pandemic resulted in 1.4 million unplanned pregnancies, UN says
    Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer, says De Croo
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine given EU authorisation
    European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports
    Winds up to 110 km/h: what’s the storm damage in Belgium?
    Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls in Belgium during pandemic
    Vandenbroucke looks to ban smoking in public places with children
    UZ Gent’s new 3D bone scan is ‘a game changer’
    European Medicines Agency approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    ‘Excrement lying on the floor, no toilet seats’: Brussels’ public restroom crisis
    Two Antwerp police officers arrested in connection with organised crime
    Belgium won’t halt AstraZeneca vaccinations after suspension in Denmark
    European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of antibody cocktail
    Half of all teleworkers suffer physically or mentally
    Belgium in Brief: Belgian Man Says ‘Maybe’ A Lot
    Parade of drivers honking horns protests mobility policy in Brussels
    Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021
    Terraces, travel, festivals: De Croo answers Belgians’ Covid questions
    Charging points for EVs become mandatory for new buildings and major renovations
    Revealed: early vaccines from Pfizer were below specifications
    View more
    Share article:

    Pandemic resulted in 1.4 million unplanned pregnancies, UN says

    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Some 1.4 million unplanned pregnancies occurred during the coronavirus pandemic due to 12 million women not having access to contraception, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said on Thursday.

    These 12 million women live in 115 countries. The pandemic has prevented them from accessing family planning services, said a statement from the UN’s agency on sexual and reproductive health.

    “Pregnancies don’t stop for pandemics, or any crisis,” said UNFPA Director Natalia Kanem. “We must ensure that women and girls have uninterrupted access to life-saving contraceptives and maternal health medicines.”

    Related News

     

    “The devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on the lives of millions of women and girls in the past year underscores just how vital it is to ensure the continuity of reproductive health services,” she added.

    According to the report, access to contraceptives was impaired in 2020 because women redirected their financial resources due to travel restrictions.

    The data collected by the UN agency shows that difficulties in accessing family planning programmes were mainly observed during the months of April and May.

    The Brussels Times