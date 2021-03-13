Germany: Opponents of Covid-19 control measures demonstrate...

Thousands of opponents of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic took to the streets of German cities such as Dresden, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Munich on Saturday.

Hundreds of supporters of the “Querdenken” movement took to the streets of Dresden, although the demonstration was banned. Querdenken is made up of people who argue that the coronavirus does not exist, right-wing activists and opponents of vaccination. Many of the participants did not wear masks, despite the fact that masks are mandatory.

In Stuttgart, the demonstration was held under the motto “Enough is enough”. Some 750 participants were initially expected, but the number of demonstrators was much higher, according to a police spokesman, who added that between 80 and 90% of those present were not wearing masks and did not respect the safety distance.

Police also intervened at a demonstration, which numbered several thousand participants, near the Bavarian state parliament in Munich. “The demonstration was stopped by the police because of the failure to comply with security measures,” a police spokesman said.

Finally, about 2,000 people gathered to protest against coronavirus-related restrictions in Düsseldorf.

