   
Germany: Opponents of Covid-19 control measures demonstrate
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 March, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Global deaths top 2.6 million...
Belgian LGBTQI+ community pays tribute to David Polfliet...
Five European countries call for talks on uneven...
Germany: Opponents of Covid-19 control measures demonstrate...
Netherlands: Daily infections rise as deaths fall...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 March 2021
    Coronavirus: Global deaths top 2.6 million
    Belgian LGBTQI+ community pays tribute to David Polfliet
    Five European countries call for talks on uneven distribution of COVID vaccines
    Germany: Opponents of Covid-19 control measures demonstrate
    Netherlands: Daily infections rise as deaths fall
    Culture Sector should get priority decided in May, says Vervoort
    AstraZeneca defends vaccine’s safety
    Vaccines: More delivery delays from AstraZeneca
    Coronavirus: Almost 30% of vaccines delivered to Belgium have not been administered
    Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men
    Sky ECC: Justice Minister expects more links with organised crime
    ICU specialist: ‘Every patient who dies now is a victim of a policy failure’
    Man seriously injured in Antwerp explosion
    STIB fires 11 staff for bypassing clock in system
    Questions arise over ‘homophobic’ killing by teens
    Weather warning in place as 95 km/h winds start the weekend
    More than 200K offences against corona regulations in one year
    Antwerp introduces jewel certificate to combat fakes and money-laundering
    Covid-19: More new cases, but hospital figures stabilise
    How meeting in ‘outdoor bubbles’ of 10 works now
    View more
    Share article:

    Germany: Opponents of Covid-19 control measures demonstrate

    Saturday, 13 March 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Thousands of opponents of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic took to the streets of German cities such as Dresden, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Munich on Saturday.

    Hundreds of supporters of the “Querdenken” movement took to the streets of Dresden, although the demonstration was banned. Querdenken is made up of people who argue that the coronavirus does not exist, right-wing activists and opponents of vaccination. Many of the participants did not wear masks, despite the fact that masks are mandatory.

    In Stuttgart, the demonstration was held under the motto “Enough is enough”. Some 750 participants were initially expected, but the number of demonstrators was much higher, according to a police spokesman, who added that between 80 and 90% of those present were not wearing masks and did not respect the safety distance.

    Police also intervened at a demonstration, which numbered several thousand participants, near the Bavarian state parliament in Munich. “The demonstration was stopped by the police because of the failure to comply with security measures,” a police spokesman said.

    Finally, about 2,000 people gathered to protest against coronavirus-related restrictions in Düsseldorf.

    The Brussels Times