   
British Airways passengers can now add proof of vaccination to booking
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
    British Airways passengers can now add proof of vaccination to booking

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    British Airways will allow passengers to add proof of a coronavirus vaccination or negative test to their online booking, the airline announced on Monday.

    The airline is currently testing the system on passengers flying from London to India, but plans to roll it out further in the coming weeks, reports the Belga press agency.

    British Airways will check that the documents comply with the measures in place for incoming travellers in the country. Additionally, as previously announced, the airline is also testing out a system with the VeriFLY mobile health passport.

    “At British Airlines, we are preparing for a meaningful return to international travel in the coming months,” said CEO Sean Doyle, who added that the keys to revitalising international aviation are innovation and technology.

    “This means we will be doing everything we can to make travel easier for our customers, make them travel with confidence and give them a smooth, hassle-free experience in a new Covid era,” he added.

    The Brussels Times