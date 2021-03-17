Eurostar urgently needs state aid, warns SNCF...

The financial situation of railway company Eurostar is becoming increasingly dire, and needs an agreement on French and British state aid over the course of next month, according to SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou.

“The moment when Eurostar will have real cash flow problems is getting closer,” Farnadou said told the Financial Times. The French railway company SNCF is Eurostar’s majority shareholder.

“We need to complete talks by next month” to get loans from the French and British governments, he added.

Talks with both governments have been ongoing for some time and are in a final stage, according to Farnadou.

“We hope it will be a matter of weeks, because at the end of May-early June the financial situation will be very difficult,” he added.

