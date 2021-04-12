   
189 Dutch tourists travel to Greece for 8-day ‘test holiday’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 April, 2021
Latest News:
189 Dutch tourists travel to Greece for 8-day...
Reopen shops, hospitality industry and contact professions, union...
Civil suit to be filed against man for...
Court of Appeal to rule on the legality...
VUB research uncovers discrimination in Leuven rental market...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 April 2021
    189 Dutch tourists travel to Greece for 8-day ‘test holiday’
    Reopen shops, hospitality industry and contact professions, union urges
    Civil suit to be filed against man for clubbing a badger in Limburg
    Court of Appeal to rule on the legality of Belgium’s Covid measures before 30 April
    VUB research uncovers discrimination in Leuven rental market
    Schools will not reopen fully next week, education sector decides
    Saliva tests in schools: pilot project abandoned in favour of self-tests
    Construction begins on new bridge near Tour & Taxi
    Police shut down 300-person rave outside Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Good Grief
    More snow in parts of Belgium today, rain elsewhere
    Education sector discusses full-time reopening of schools next week
    Individual ‘Covid-safe’ labels should replace re-opening by sector, experts argue
    200 asylum seekers could be helping in healthcare sector in Belgium
    Framework for test events should be set by Consultative Committee, says Vandenbroucke
    Number of people in ICU due to coronavirus continues to drop
    Woman injured by exploding World War One shell
    Covid vaccine: One in five eligible Walloons has received a first dose
    Women’s groups launch petition calling for Charles Michel to resign
    Vandenbroucke: Ban on foreign travel should be lifted on 18 April
    View more
    Share article:

    189 Dutch tourists travel to Greece for 8-day ‘test holiday’

    Monday, 12 April 2021
    Credit: Transavia/Sunweb

    On Monday afternoon, a group of 189 Dutch tourists left the Netherlands to travel to the Greek island of Rhodos for a “test holiday” organised by travel organisation Sunweb and low-cost airline Transavia.

    189 tourists, chosen from about 25,000 applications, will stay at the Mitsis Grand Beach Hotel for eight days, and will not be allowed to leave the resort.

    The all-inclusive holiday should provide “a wealth of information” for the travel industry on how to safely holiday while the coronavirus is still circulating, according to Sunweb’s director, Mattijs ten Brink.

    The group of tourists was assembled with the help of a notary public to ensure the most diverse composition possible, with all age groups represented.

    The holidaymakers have all had a PCR test and a rapid test before boarding the plane, and they will have to quarantine upon return.

    During the holiday, they will have to complete surveys, and two scientists will analyse their behaviour, but they will not intervene. “It should be a natural situation to really build up knowledge,” said Marcel de Nooijer, managing director of Transavia.

    Related News:

     

    According to De Nooijer and Ten Brink, the “test holiday” is meant to provide information on how to enjoy a corona-safe holiday next summer.

    “We want to know how we can improve our communication and actions to make the trip as safe and pleasant as possible for the tourists,” said De Nooijer.

    Additionally, Sunweb is also in favour of organising a similar initiative in Belgium.

    “The developments surrounding the vaccines and the great desire of consumers to be able to go on holiday again give us confidence that it will be possible to travel again this summer,” the company said in a press release.

    “How we can make this as safe as possible for all parties is the objective of this holiday test,” the company added. “Setting up a similar experiment in Belgium will only provide more insights, and we would be happy to be the initiator of that.”

    Currently, non-essential travel is still forbidden in Belgium, but Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday that he expects the ban to be lifted – as planned – from 19 April. However, the ban will be replaced with strict controls on compliance with the test requirement.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times