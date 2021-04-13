China’s COVID-19 vaccines ‘Don’t have very high protection rates’

The director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, revealed the news on Saturday at a conference in Chengdu. “We will solve the issue that current vaccines don’t have very high protection rates,” Gao said.

Vaccines made by Sinovac and Sinopharm have made up the majority of Chinese vaccines distributed to several dozen countries. But it raised concerns when the efficacy rates from Sinovac ranged from 50% to over 83%.

Beijing has yet to approve any foreign vaccines for use in mainland China.

Esmée Beurze

The Brussels Times