   
EMA to announce evaluation of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine today
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021
Latest News:
Petrol prices to rise from Wednesday...
Dozens need third Pfizer vaccination after receiving too-low...
Press freedom in Belgium remains ‘source of concern’,...
Fake job applications should help map discrimination in...
‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    Petrol prices to rise from Wednesday
    Dozens need third Pfizer vaccination after receiving too-low first dose
    Press freedom in Belgium remains ‘source of concern’, Reporters without Borders says
    Fake job applications should help map discrimination in Belgian labour market
    ‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees to be given vaccination priority
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea accused of slapping shop assistant
    EMA to announce evaluation of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine today
    Belgium will discuss how to reopen hospitality sector on Friday
    All main coronavirus indicators continue to drop
    The Recap: Travel, Thanks & Trusted Persons
    WHO emergency committee opposed to ‘vaccination passports’ for travel
    Greta Thunberg supports Covax system against ‘vaccine inequality’
    Terraces ‘guaranteed’ to reopen on 8 May, say Francophone Liberals
    400 people ready to take part in planned ‘test concert’ in Belgian town
    Huge potential for barrier removal in European rivers
    Belgium launches campaign to urge elderly people to appoint ‘trusted person’
    Denmark still administers AstraZeneca’s vaccine on a voluntary basis
    Greece lifts quarantine for residents of EU and five other countries
    Brussels Airlines launches search for 250 ‘heroes of the pandemic’
    Relaunch of Brussels-Vienna night train postponed to end of May
    View more
    Share article:

    EMA to announce evaluation of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine today

    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will announce its conclusion on the safety of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) coronavirus vaccine in relation to reported unusual cases of thrombosis.

    This last week, PRAC (EMA’s safety committee) was reviewing the very rare cases of unusual blood clots that occurred in the US following the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, and it is expected to announce its decision during a press conference at 5:00 PM on Tuesday.

    Until EMA announced its decision, the vaccine manufacturer asked countries not to use the dose, which led Belgium to pause the first vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, despite having just received the first batch of 36,000 doses of the vaccine.

    Related News

     

    The same agency committee had previously been investigating the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after similar reports of unusual blood clotting and announced on 7 April that the benefits outweighing its risks, but concluded that unusual blood clots combined with low platelet counts should be added as a “very rare side effect” of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

    This led many European countries to put an age restriction on the use of the vaccine, after which Belgium decided to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine for people younger than 56 until further information is given by EMA.

    Unlike AstraZeneca, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been widely used in Europe, but it has received approval from EMA for use in the member states.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times