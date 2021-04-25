Anti curfew protests held across Germany...

Demonstrators took to the streets of several German cities late on Saturday to protest against the curfew, one of several emergency measures introduced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In Frankfurt, about 300 protesters marched through the city centre, while about 100 demonstrated in Hannover. The police had been warned about both actions.

About 20-30 cyclists gathered spontaneously in Berlin, following a call on social networks.

The demonstrations went off peacefully, according to the police.

Germany’s “emergency brake” came into effect at 10:00 AM on Friday. This imposes restrictions when the infection rate in a region of the country exceeds the threshold of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants for three consecutive days over the past seven days.

The measures include a curfew between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM, closing most shops and limiting gatherings to one household and one other person, excluding children under 14.

