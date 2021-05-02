   
Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at hospital
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 02 May, 2021
Latest News:
Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at...
Ship quarantined in Antwerp after Indian sailors test...
Four astronauts landed safely on Earth after six...
Aftermath ‘La Boum 2’: 132 arrests, 12 people...
Oxfam: Covid-19 cost women more than €650 billion...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 02 May 2021
    Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at hospital
    Ship quarantined in Antwerp after Indian sailors test positive for coronavirus
    Four astronauts landed safely on Earth after six months on ISS
    Aftermath ‘La Boum 2’: 132 arrests, 12 people taken to hospital
    Oxfam: Covid-19 cost women more than €650 billion in lost income
    UN ‘concerned’ about Belgium’s police violence and racial profiling
    Middelkerke: Dedecker pulls off his terrace rebellion
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions down to under 200 a day
    ‘La Boum 2’: How did we get here?
    ‘La Boum 2’: Police evacuate Bois de la Cambre and deploy water cannon
    Medical assistants to strike indefinitely from 20 May
    Protesters defy ban on far-right demonstrations in Liège
    Crowd of people gathered at Brussels Central Station for a flashmob
    France investigates new possible side-effect of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
    Labour Day protests in Brussels: ‘Weakest members of society most affected by pandemic’
    WHO approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
    Flemish government executive, target of ‘tactless TV gag’, accepts apology
    Eleven people arrested during drug bust in Mons
    People aged over 40 in Brussels can now register for coronavirus vaccine
    Video: The meaning behind May Day
    View more
    Share article:

    Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at hospital

    Sunday, 02 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Two patients infected with the coronavirus died in a hospital in the Netherlands after their oxygen supply was interrupted due to a power cut, the hospital said on Saturday.

    The power outage at the MUMC hospital in Maastricht reportedly occurred late Thursday evening but was not detected immediately.

    The resulting interruption of the oxygen supply led to the deaths of a 76-year-old man, on the night of Thursday to Friday, and a 67-year-old, on Saturday afternoon. Both men were from Maastricht.

    MUMC’s spokesperson stressed that it had not yet been established whether the deaths were directly related to the power cut as an alarm normally goes off when power is interrupted at the hospital, according to De Telegraaf newspaper.

    The hospital also has an emergency electricity supply, which is normally tested every month.

    An inquiry is being conducted by an external investigation committee designated by the hospital and relatives of the deceased say they intend to sue the hospital, according to reports in various Dutch-language newspapers.

    The Brussels Times