   
Denmark scraps Johnson & Johnson from vaccination campaign
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 May, 2021
Latest News:
Refusing service to non-vaccinated people may be discriminatory,...
Denmark scraps Johnson & Johnson from vaccination campaign...
French-speaking schools will ‘drastically’ limit exams in June...
The abbot approves: Chimay goes green with new...
‘Asking for trouble’: Belgian PM does not want...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 May 2021
    Refusing service to non-vaccinated people may be discriminatory, warns Unia
    Denmark scraps Johnson & Johnson from vaccination campaign
    French-speaking schools will ‘drastically’ limit exams in June
    The abbot approves: Chimay goes green with new beer
    ‘Asking for trouble’: Belgian PM does not want La Boum 3
    ‘We need to dedicate more efforts towards brain research’, experts emphasise
    Fairground culture recognised as Brussels heritage
    Brussels opens Military Hospital vaccination centre to the public today
    Commission wants to ease entry restrictions for travel from non-EU countries
    Lost grey whale spotted in the French Riviera
    EMA starts evaluating use of Pfizer’s vaccine for 12-15-year-olds
    Maskless UK test concert brings together thousands
    Over 400 people officially changed gender identity in 2020 in Belgium
    Strike scheduled for Francophone daycares this Wednesday
    Women still make up the bulk of Europe’s part-time workers
    India’s situation worsens as number of cases approaches 20 million
    Belgium in Brief: Not Expecting the Expected
    ‘Can’t wait for the sceptics to decide’: Vervoort wants Belgian ‘corona pass’
    ‘La Boum 3’ seeks police approval for end of May gathering
    Belgium could vaccinate 16-17-year-olds during summer holidays
    View more
    Share article:

    Denmark scraps Johnson & Johnson from vaccination campaign

    Monday, 03 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Denmark will no longer use the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in its vaccination strategy, the Danish Health Institute announced on Monday.

    The decision follows confirmation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last month that there was a “possible link” between blood clots in combination with a low platelet count and the vaccine.

    “The Danish National Health Authority has concluded that the benefits of using Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible side effect,” it said in a statement.

    “Therefore, it will continue the Danish mass vaccination programme against Covid-19 without Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine,” the statement added.

    However, it concerns a “very rare side effect” of the vaccine, according to the EMA, which stressed that the advantages of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks.

    Related News:

     

    The Danish Health Institute believes that the epidemic in Denmark is currently well under control, and good progress is being made with the other coronavirus vaccines.

    Last month, Denmark was also the first country to decide it would no longer administer AstraZeneca’s vaccine, after the EMA came to a similar conclusion about a “possible link.

    The scrapping of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will cause some delays in the Danish vaccination campaign, with the latest target group, consisting of Danes aged between 25 and 39, possibly having to wait up to four weeks longer for a first shot.

    However, the health institute did not rule out that the vaccine could still be administered later “if the situation in Denmark changes.”

    Denmark had ordered some seven million Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and they will likely still be available for people who want them, as is already the case for AstraZeneca’s jabs.

    The Brussels Times