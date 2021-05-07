   
De Croo urges EU leaders to increase capacity of EU vaccine production
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 May, 2021
Latest News:
De Croo urges EU leaders to increase capacity...
How to lower risk of coronavirus spreading indoors...
Brussels’ Le Grand Café restored to 1947 glory...
Electrical fire sends smoke over Brussels canal, power...
Jambon wants relaxations at next week’s Consultative Committee...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 May 2021
    De Croo urges EU leaders to increase capacity of EU vaccine production
    How to lower risk of coronavirus spreading indoors
    Brussels’ Le Grand Café restored to 1947 glory
    Electrical fire sends smoke over Brussels canal, power outages possible
    Jambon wants relaxations at next week’s Consultative Committee
    Lions don’t like nasal swabs: Flemish zoo mammals are Covid free
    Complaints about STIB down by one-third in 2020
    Complaint filed against the state by parents who say their children suffer from Covid measures
    ‘A crying shame’: hospitality sector furious about last-minute rule changes
    EU grant makes Brussels Airport a leader in the European Green Deal
    Belgian researchers pave way for more effective treatment of breast cancer
    Belgium in Brief: A Storm Brewed
    Training helped reduce fear and stress for Brussels cyclists
    ‘Unacceptable:’ Government criticised for management of reopening terraces
    Climate change: Urgent need for new EU Arctic policy based on scientific data
    Small online purchases outside the EU will cost more from 1 July
    Why your first terrace pintje might taste different
    Bomb from World War II found in Limburg, defused
    All rapid test centres for teachers in Flanders to be closed due to lack of interest
    ‘Not a car you can just restart’: Brussels bars will open step by step
    View more
    Share article:

    De Croo urges EU leaders to increase capacity of EU vaccine production

    Friday, 07 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Alexander De Croo's cabinet.

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel to make a case for increasing the continent’s production rate of coronavirus vaccines.

    In a joint letter to von der Leyen and Michel, signed by his Spanish, French, Danish, and Swedish colleagues, he argued that production should be scaled up and distribution should be increased to all corners of the world.

    “This is not only a moral and a political issue, but also one of an epidemiological nature. We will not be safe until everyone is safe. The EU must be at the forefront of the international effort to fight Covid-19,” the EU member state leaders said.

    The letter comes just hours before the start of the European summit in Porto, Portugal, during which the vaccination strategy will be high on the agenda, and amid discussions on whether temporarily lifting the patents on coronavirus vaccines could help to deliver more vaccines worldwide in the short term.

    The group specifically asked the union to go ahead with the ‘EU vaccine sharing mechanism’, its version of COVAX, the global instrument to also give low- and middle-income countries access to vaccines, which was put on the table in January.

    The EU version of this initiative will focus on the Western Balkans, the EU’s Eastern and Southern neighbours, and Africa.

    “We understand that we are asking this at a time when Europe is trying to speed up its own vaccination campaign, but we cannot deny our responsibility. As soon as conditions allow it, we should be able to contribute to the international efforts to fight this global health crisis.”

    The leaders of the five countries argued that coronavirus vaccines have become an aspect of international security policy, and that “if the EU does not take up its role, others will fill the vacuum and use vaccines as a geopolitical tool.”

    As Europe is “already the largest exporter of vaccines worldwide,” the member state leaders argued it must seize the momentum to show leadership in bringing together public and private partners to “increase global production and distribution of safe, effective and affordable vaccines, and ensure that vaccine know-how and technology is proactively shared.”