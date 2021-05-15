   
Portugal allows travel from most EU countries from Monday
Saturday, 15 May, 2021
    Portugal allows travel from most EU countries from Monday
    Portugal allows travel from most EU countries from Monday

    Saturday, 15 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Portugal will allow tourist travel from most European countries again from Monday, the country’s Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on Saturday.

    People from EU countries with less than 500 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants will be allowed to travel to Portugal, “including for non-essential travel,” the Portuguese government said in a statement.

    Travellers coming from Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland for non-essential reasons are also allowed to start flying to Portugal again.

    The announcement follows an earlier statement from the Portuguese tourism authority, giving the official green light for tourists from the United Kingdom to enter the country.

    Travellers have to present a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old before a flight, and airlines that allow passengers to board without a test risk a fine of €500 to €2,000 per passenger.

    The Brussels Times