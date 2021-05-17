   
Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 May, 2021
Latest News:
Garden parties allowed this summer, but only with...
Brussels to ban Euro4 diesel vehicles from 2022...
Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in...
Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine...
IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 May 2021
    Garden parties allowed this summer, but only with professional catering, Jambon says
    Brussels to ban Euro4 diesel vehicles from 2022
    Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in four years
    Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate
    IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against homophobia
    Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks
    Flemish parliament resolves to fight LGBTQI+ discrimination
    Turkey eases measures for tourists despite lockdown
    Covid-19 tests should be compulsory for youth camps, says socialist leader
    More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated
    ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50
    Wallonia begins final phase to vaccinate general public on Monday
    Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17 by 11 July
    Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to swing anti-vaxxers
    Six Queen Elisabeth Competition finalists announced
    UN urged to help stop hostilities between Gaza and Israel
    Divers search lake where newborn baby was found dead across Belgian border
    Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds: code yellow issued across Belgium
    Research: Covid may have changed our shopping habits permanently
    Police end hostage situation in Brussels after ten hours
    View more
    Share article:

    Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate

    Monday, 17 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    French pharmaceutical company Sanofi reported positive results from a clinical trial of its main coronavirus vaccine candidate, developed with the UK’S healthcare company GSK, on Monday.

    The announcement that the vaccine demonstrated strong immune responses across all adult age groups in Phase 2 trial follows several months of delay caused by a setback in the immune responses observed in older adults participating in the clinical trials.

    “Our Phase 2 data confirm the potential of this vaccine to play a role in addressing this ongoing global public health crisis, as we know multiple vaccines will be needed,” Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sanofi Pasteur, said in a press release.

    The Phase 2 study, in which 722 volunteers were given the vaccine candidate, showed a 95% to 100% efficacy rate following a second injection with “acceptable tolerability and with no safety concerns.”

    After a single injection, high neutralising antibody levels were generated in participants with evidence of prior infection, which suggests the vaccine could have a strong potential for development as a booster vaccine, the companies said.

    A global Phase 3, randomised, double-blind study will be initiated in the coming weeks, and is expected to enroll more than 35,000 adult participants from a broad range of countries.

    The companies will also conduct booster studies with various variant formulations to assess the ability of a lower dose of the vaccine to generate a strong booster response regardless of the initial vaccine people have received.

    The GSK-Sanofi coronavirus vaccine is not expected to be ready before late 2021, depending on whether the Phase 3 outcomes are positive.