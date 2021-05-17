Disneyland Paris to reopen on 17 June after eight-month closure

Disneyland Paris announced on Monday that it will reopen to the public on 17 June, after being closed since October 30 due to the coronavirus crisis and the health measures imposed to fight the pandemic.

Bookings to stay overnight at the park can be made again starting from 18 May.

“It’s time to make our most magical dreams come true! Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel, and Disney Village will reopen on June 17,” the company announced on Twitter.

Most attractions will be open to the public again, however, activities and events that bring large groups of guests together, such as the parade, the evening show, and some indoor shows will not take place for the time being.

The company has not yet announced what specific restrictions and measures will be put into place when the park reopens.

Four days after the official reopening, a new hotel, dedicated to the Marvel universe and with over 500 rooms, will also be opened for the first time.

From Wednesday 19 May, non-essential shops will be able to reopen in France, and cafés, bars, and restaurants can start serving people outdoors. From 9 June, the country will put its ‘health passport’ in place, with which people can prove they have either been vaccinated or had a recent coronavirus test, which will be compulsory to access certain areas or events.

From the same day, France will open its borders to non-EU tourists and visitors (if they have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus).

People in France will also be able to attend large gatherings, like concerts, but only by using the TousAntiCovid tracker app, which allows test results and vaccine certificates to be scanned. The app then creates a QR code that can be read by staff at events or concert venues.