   
Disneyland Paris to reopen on 17 June after eight-month closure
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 May, 2021
Latest News:
Disneyland Paris to reopen on 17 June after...
‘Omelette’: bizarre road sign spotted in Brussels commune...
Long working hours likely to increase risk of...
Two suspects identified in investigation into riots following...
Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea invokes...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 May 2021
    Disneyland Paris to reopen on 17 June after eight-month closure
    ‘Omelette’: bizarre road sign spotted in Brussels commune
    Long working hours likely to increase risk of stroke or heart problem, WHO finds
    Two suspects identified in investigation into riots following “La Boum” event
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea invokes diplomatic immunity after slapping shop assistant
    Belgium in Brief: Party At My House
    ‘Summer holidays may not be possible’ if testing capacity doesn’t improve, expert warns
    Garden parties allowed this summer, but only with professional catering, Jambon says
    Tips to get rid of brain fog caused by the pandemic
    Brussels to ban Euro4 diesel vehicles from 2022
    Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in four years
    Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate
    IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against homophobia
    Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks
    Flemish parliament resolves to fight LGBTQI+ discrimination
    Turkey eases measures for tourists despite lockdown
    Covid-19 tests should be compulsory for youth camps, says socialist leader
    More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated
    ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50
    Wallonia begins final phase to vaccinate general public on Monday
    View more
    Share article:

    Disneyland Paris to reopen on 17 June after eight-month closure

    Monday, 17 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

    Disneyland Paris announced on Monday that it will reopen to the public on 17 June, after being closed since October 30 due to the coronavirus crisis and the health measures imposed to fight the pandemic.

    Bookings to stay overnight at the park can be made again starting from 18 May.

    “It’s time to make our most magical dreams come true! Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel, and Disney Village will reopen on June 17,” the company announced on Twitter.

     

    Most attractions will be open to the public again, however, activities and events that bring large groups of guests together, such as the parade, the evening show, and some indoor shows will not take place for the time being.

    The company has not yet announced what specific restrictions and measures will be put into place when the park reopens.

    Four days after the official reopening, a new hotel, dedicated to the Marvel universe and with over 500 rooms, will also be opened for the first time.

    From Wednesday 19 May, non-essential shops will be able to reopen in France, and cafés, bars, and restaurants can start serving people outdoors. From 9 June, the country will put its ‘health passport’ in place, with which people can prove they have either been vaccinated or had a recent coronavirus test, which will be compulsory to access certain areas or events.

    From the same day, France will open its borders to non-EU tourists and visitors (if they have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus).

    People in France will also be able to attend large gatherings, like concerts, but only by using the TousAntiCovid tracker app, which allows test results and vaccine certificates to be scanned. The app then creates a QR code that can be read by staff at events or concert venues.