   
Amsterdam knife attack: one dead, four injured
Saturday, 22 May, 2021
    Saturday, 22 May 2021
    Amsterdam knife attack: one dead, four injured

    Saturday, 22 May 2021

    © Belga

    Dutch police have arrested a 29-year-old man for a string of random knife attacks on Friday night in Amsterdam.

    One person has died and four other victims are wounded. The attacks took place in a restaurant and bar district next to the museum quarter in the capital.

    The police are currently carrying out an investigation, but believe that the attacks are not terrorist related.

    “The investigative team led by the prosecution keeps all options open, but for the moment there are no direct indications of a terrorist motive,” according to a police statement.

    Amsterdam has seen a recent rise of crime recently. Earlier this week an attempt to rob a cash transport was carried out in the capital, the subsequent police chase resulted in a fire exchange with the robbers who were equipped with automatic weapons. One of the suspects died and two others were wounded.

